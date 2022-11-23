Not Available

Director Steven Scarobough cuts to the chase in Screw 2, part two of this year's most talked about scorching sex-filled hit series from Hot House Video. Starring Hot House Exclusive Collin O'Neal, Fernando Montana, Tag Adams and Kent Larson, Screw 2 is packed from beginning to end with non-stop action and no filler. This Hardcore Director's Cut Two-Disc Set has 6 scorching scenes with 14 unbelievably sexy studs and is only available at HotHouse.com. So, fuck your remote! You won't need it when you get Screw 2: Cut to the chase!