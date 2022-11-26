Not Available

After observing his strange behavior, wealthy, self-obsessed socialite Meriam is convinced her son Edric is gay. Edric's friend Ry convinces him to frame a photo from a magazine and pretend that he has a girlfriend. The photo he chooses turns out to be up-and-coming model Shareefa, and Meriam sets out to find the girl to find out if she is an appropriate match. Meanwhile, Shareefa has three other suitors after her- Daus, a con artist who is already married to a hugely obese wealthy woman, Kiwil, the con artist's assistant, and a socially inept admirer who keeps trying to find a way to give her a rose.