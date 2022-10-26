1983

Screwballs

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 31st, 1983

Studio

Not Available

Starting a new tradition of sex comedy, T & A High School, five boys meet in the detention room thanks to the evil virgin princess urity Busch. RICK - dressed as a doctor and gave breast exams to the high school new comers. BRENT - sexually teased Purity in French class. MELVIN - caught masterbating in the meat locker. HOWIE - rearranged the mirrors in order to see up the skirts of cheerleaders after practice. And TIM - tricked into entering the girls watchroom. Each one fooled by Purity. They want revenge. Each one makes a packed to deflower the virgin, but all have failed. Their only chance is to work together with others of the school to get her at the homecoming game.

Cast

Peter KeleghanRick McKay
Kent DeutersBrent Van Dusen III
Linda SpecialePurity Busch
Alan DeveauHowie Bates
Linda ShayneBootsie Goodhead
Jason WarrenMelvin Jerkovski

