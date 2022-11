Not Available

Hip-hop heads, this one's for you. Scribble Jam 2004 saw some of the best hip-hop battles ever. Now, you can witness the clash between two top DJs -- Brace and Scratch Bastid -- as they battle it out in the finals. Also, check out the verbal fisticuffs of 36 other contestants, including the MC battle between Mac Lethal and Illmaculate, a 17-year-old MC from Portland, Ore., who competes for the first time … and prevails.