Not Available

Filmed live at the Scribble Jam hip-hop festival in Cincinnati, this collection of great rap moments includes the previously lost footage of the now famous 1997 emcee battle featuring future hip-hop greats Eminem, Juice, Rhymefest and Dose One. Other festival highlights from 1997 through 1999 include performances by Slug, Adeem, Sage Francis, Eyedea, Brother Ali, P.E.A.C.E., Cros One, Phase 2, Jaser, Dalek, Emit, DJ Precyse and many others.