Scriptures of the Wind

Scriptures of Wind (2016) is a grim tale of two brothers, a mythical creature and a vanished father, told through stop motion animation. Awakened from the sleep, the two brothers find themselves drudging to preserve sacred objects from the past in a murky dystopian facility. The thrumming sound of machines running and time passing invoke ceaseless fatigue in the aimless progression. The brothers contemplate the possibility to reclaim the presentness from the scrutiny of “the past that hasn’t finished…and the future that is…overflowing.” The only creature that reaches the ending in the story is Myrmecoleon, a mythical creature that dies from an insatiable hunger in Jorge Luis Borge’s writing, Book of Imaginary Beings.