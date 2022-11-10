In this modern take on Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," Frank Cross (Bill Murray) is a wildly successful television executive whose cold ambition and curmudgeonly nature has driven away the love of his life, Claire Phillips (Karen Allen). But after firing a staff member, Eliot Loudermilk (Bobcat Goldthwait), on Christmas Eve, Frank is visited by a series of ghosts who give him a chance to re-evaluate his actions and right the wrongs of his past.
|Karen Allen
|Claire Phillips
|John Forsythe
|Lew Hayward
|Bobcat Goldthwait
|Eliot Loudermilk
|Carol Kane
|Ghost of Christmas Present
|Robert Mitchum
|Grace Cooley
|Michael J. Pollard
|Herman
