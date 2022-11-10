1988

Scrooged

  • Fantasy
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 21st, 1988

Studio

Paramount

In this modern take on Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," Frank Cross (Bill Murray) is a wildly successful television executive whose cold ambition and curmudgeonly nature has driven away the love of his life, Claire Phillips (Karen Allen). But after firing a staff member, Eliot Loudermilk (Bobcat Goldthwait), on Christmas Eve, Frank is visited by a series of ghosts who give him a chance to re-evaluate his actions and right the wrongs of his past.

Cast

Karen AllenClaire Phillips
John ForsytheLew Hayward
Bobcat GoldthwaitEliot Loudermilk
Carol KaneGhost of Christmas Present
Robert MitchumGrace Cooley
Michael J. PollardHerman

