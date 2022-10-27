Not Available

Scruffy is a puppy you'll definitely fall in love with. In the tradition of Bambi, Scruffy is an orphan, alone and frightened. Rather than the freedom of the forest, Scruffy must wander the streets of the big city before she makes friends. First there's Joe Tibbles, a street performer who adopts her. Then when Joe suddenly dies, she meets Butch, an unwanted stray with a heart of gold. Scruffy's tale will tug at your heartstrings as you experience with her the hardships of life as a stray.