Sculpting the Body; a Theatre of Physicality

Not Available

A contemporary theatre form often known simply as physical theatre – this documentary attempts to explore some of the creative processes involved in expressing a performative artform which includes the spoken word but originates primarily from the human body. It does this by following a group of actors and students in their attempts to embody everything from animals to colours to strange masks ... at the same time it links the work to certain aspects of human cognition, as well as underlining the importance of ‘play-and-error’ for the creative act.