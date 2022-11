Not Available

The debut film from Bulldog XXX. Produced by seasoned gay adult film professionals, you would think it was a Hollywood movie judging by the spectacular cinematography - all of the sex is shot to a T. Rugged men in rugged settings, with big hard cocks and rock hard asses, certain to claim nominations for awards in almost every category. Those who love masculine men, mechanics, shop workers and the like honing their tools on each other must have this film.