Nina is easy to find. She is on the industrial estate, near the gas tower, She is fifteen, addicted to drugs and on the game. George is one of her nastier punters. His arrival turns the temperature up on her already combusting life. He is the scummiest of scummy men, someone you really don't want to be involved with, at all. A magician and a taxi driver offer Nina a quick fix but doesn't everyone want something in return? She won't take it lying down. Scummy man is a gripping glimpse into the lost and misplaced lives on todays back streets. The film is brutally honest, intense and not afraid.