A Sadhu. A holy man of Hinduism who has renounced all earthly possessions in order to retire to a grotto in the heart of the Himalayas. After eight years of living as a hermit, his meditations no longer satisfy him. In order to redeem his solemn vow, he has to take the risk of confronting the world again. During his pilgrimage Indian mysticism becomes gradually superimposed by the humanity of this wise man. A sage that no longer wants to be one.