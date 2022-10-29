Not Available

¡Se armó el belén!

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Hidalgo Producciones Cinematográficas

An old priest, who has old ideas, is intended to exercise the apostolate in a neighborhood in the suburbs of Madrid. There the revolutionary climate and anti-religious character of the congregation thwarts all his attempts to attract them. The Archbishop admonishes him and asks to renew his methods, using the example of a young priest of a modern parish. The old priest tries to apply in his environment what he has seen in the parish model, setting off a chain of events.

Cast

Germán CobosDon José
Irán EoryCari
Julia Caba AlbaJoaquina
Marisa PorcelSeñora 1

View Full Cast >

Images