Se fa saber

A village, a scenario seemingly inert, Santa Barbara, Catalonia region. The suspicious silence of the streets early in the morning keeps us alert. Something unexpected can emerge from a corner, when suddenly appear the voice of heaven, of the proclamation, which introduces us to his entrails municipal. Oyez,Oyez,Oyez! is one typified and picturesque portrait of a people that could be anything, a paper on the intangible heritage of this place defined by splashes of the daily life of its members.This stage gradually comes to life through her characters and of the routes of these linked spaces. Unveiling his usual ritual meaning and so the effect that the essence of this place causes in them, one can get to understand the meaning of its essence.