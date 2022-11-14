Se mi vuoi bene

Not Available

Diego (Claudio Bisio), a successful lawyer with a beautiful depression in progress, plays the role of a good bungling Samaritan who, wanting to do good to his loved ones, ends up devastating the lives of each one of them. So after a failed attempt at suicide he meets Massimiliano (Sergio Rubini), owner of an eccentric Chiacchiere shop. It's just chatting with Massimiliano that Diego understands the solution to get out of his emotional swamp: do good to all his loved ones. Diego surgically identifies the problems he thinks afflict his mother, his father, his brother, his daughter, his friends, even his ex-wife and, with the precision of a blindfolded sniper, ends up ruining his existence for each of them.