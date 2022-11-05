Se necesita chico

Not Available

A boy of fourteen enters to work as messenger boy in a flower shop. His first task is to bring a bouquet for a bride but arrives late and is forced to go to the altar. His second job is to bring a funeral wreath but uses it to save a man who is drowning in the river. Naturally, he is late again. In the afternoon, he carries a basket of flowers to the TV a Spanish movie star is performing. But he is wrong and takes another funeral wreath that is delivered to star in a big stage. Due to customer complaints he is fired and the store puts back the sign "boy is needed."