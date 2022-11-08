Se och inse

Not Available

Julia Eriksson is a 25 year old girl who has been working in different service occupations, like most young people. Although she is indeed educated, she can't get a real job in her profession due to the current situation on the job market. When she is once again unemployed after a short deputy job, she decides to attend to her situation herself - she is starting her own business. Whilst not having any real money to begin with, she turns to the government's employment agency to apply for a grant to start her own company, a service available in special circumstances in Sweden.