Not Available

In this Mexican comedy, Mr. Lazaro's fashion house is on the brink of bankruptcy and in desperate need of a new model to replace his current business partner's wife, whose appearance is driving customers away. Lazaro's son, Raul, realizes what a diffucult dilemma his father faces and sets out to restore the integrity of the family-owned business by teaming up with his lovely fiancée to put on a fashion show. Domingo Soler and Sara Montiel star.