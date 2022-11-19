Se sufre pero se goza

Not Available

A man who married a very rich woman wishes to help his brother-in-law who is having financial problems, and for that he starts a business as women wrestling promoter - a business in which you suffer, but that has an enjoyable side to it. Eventually there is a side business that goes well, too: selling oxygen pumps for use by the older men spectators, who can't stand so much emotions without the help of a breathing apparatus. To enhance the popularity of the matches, the masked vs bikini wrestler matches are announced as no time limit, best 2 of 3 falls, the loser to dispose either of her mask, or her bikini, in the center ring. With so much at stake, the crowds do grow at the ticket office.