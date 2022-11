Not Available

Lea grew up in a crime family in Calabria. The father of her daughter Denise is also a member of the Mafia. Lea, however, wants a different life for her daughter, free of violence, fear and falsehood. She decides to cooperate with justice, to benefit of the witness protection scheme and attempts to run away... Inspired by the true story of Lea Garofalo, the struggle of a woman to escape the Mafia.