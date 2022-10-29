Se7en Signs - A Travelling Film

Not Available

Six filmmakers. Six countries. One journey. Innersection Films continues its pioneering adventures in collaborative filmmaking with the release of SE7EN SIGNS. For this project, an online audience picked their favorite six filmmakers from the Innersection series and we sent them each in a different direction to film their part of this surf/travel movie. But instead of making six short films, director Nathan Myers (Here & Now, Castles in the Sky) creatively curated each of the filmmakers’ edits into a single, rollicking, surprise-filled adventure. This is a film about traveling in search of waves…and everything that happens along the way.