Tony and Emmy Award winner George Hearn stars as a fisherman in love -- and hopelessly out of water -- in this Broadway Theatre Archive production of Gardner McKay's stage play romance. The rural fisherman's life is turned upside down when he unexpectedly falls for a city girl (Veronica Castang) who works for a Liverpool publisher. But her decision to publish his quaintly worded letters as poetry nets them both a fresh catch of problems.