The Mediterranean sea is stifled by the growing amount of plastic waste and microplastics, endangering marine mammals, polluting beaches and jeopardizing local economies. How to get rid of this plague? Alexandra Cousteau, granddaughter of worldwide-known explorer Jacques-Yves Cousteau, starts a journey to meet the people who are devoting their life to the Mediterranean sea’s rescue. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.