Sea of Tranquility

The film was made by the Japanese visual artist Uemine Satoshi, and DVD released in 2005. This silent, personal movie bears and reflects the traces of the re-encounter between the director and his girlfriend, who had been hospitalized because of her deteriorating mental condition. Almost all scenes were shot in Hokkaido, the north island of Japan. Although nothing dramatic happens here, Sizuka no Umi builds a series of beautiful images that are raw, honest, and passionate. Lightly influenced by the East Coast experimental filmmakers like Jonas Mekas & kept in touch with some Nouvelle Vague feeling.