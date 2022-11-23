Sea Salt Flower

Not Available

Far from the reverberations of contemporary society, the Guérande Salt Marshes have a rhythm of their own throughout the year. After winter restoration work, the mosaic of shallow salt pans are prepared, which let water circulate; combined with the effects of the sun and the wind, these allow the salt to crystallize. By the end of the process, as at the end of the film, the fine salt flower crystals float on the surface above the bigger crystals on the bottom in all directions at once.