Sea Swallow'd charts the choppy waters of gut feelings, capturing the flotsam and jetsam of impulse, desire and fights to the death. A film by Andrew Kotting and Curious shot as a series of lapping and flowing, irregular chapters, which borrow their titles from Moby Dick. The film is image and urge-driven, giving the viewer the feeling of beach-combing for different fragments of treasure on the shoreline. A highly experiential journey mixing 16mm B&W footage shot by filmmaker Ben Rivers with video and archival footage. Sea Swallow'd is created by Andrew Kotting and Curious Performed by Leslie Hill, Helen Paris, Rene Newby and Geoff McGarry.