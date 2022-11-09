Not Available

Since the death of her mother, eight-year-old Iranian Mina has lived with her biological father and his male partner in Berlin. Treated differently because of her family, Mina acts out against her dads. Family friend Shahla worries that Mina lacks female role models, and invites her to take part in a female-only religious ceremony, but she has her own problems with her rebellious teenage daughter. Rahman Milani astutely reveals the cross-cultural tensions between tradition and assimilation, religion and family, in his feature debut.