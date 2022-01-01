Not Available

The first-ever live concert album from multiplatinum-selling, Grammy-winning, critically acclaimed Seal, Live in Paris features a DVD of his spectacular performance at the Olympia Bruno Coquatrix on July 6, 2004. With the DVD including a 5.1 Surround Sound mix, Live in Paris is the ultimate in-concert experience of the pop, dance, urban and adult contemporary superstar. Track Listings: Crazy, Get It Together, Killer, Just Like You Said, Dreaming in Metaphors, Prayer for the Dying, Don't Make Me Wait, Whirlpool, Love's Divine, My Vision, Waiting for You, Kiss From A Rose, Heavenly...(Good Feeling), Don't Cry, Bring It On, Future Love Paradise, Hey Joe, Deep Water