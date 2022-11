Not Available

"Seal on the Loose" is the 174th animated cartoon short subject in the Woody Woodpecker series. Released theatrically in 1970, the film was produced by Walter Lantz. Woody lives in Mrs. Meany's Boarding House and she does not want any animals or pets living there. Woody returning home from releasing his pet goldfish, a circus vehicle passes by that looses a box with a seal in it. So would sneaks the seal in and has to hide it from Mrs. Meany.