Seal: Soundstage

This concert premieres on PBS February 12, 2009 Seal’s one-of-a-kind soaring, husky baritone is perfect for any genre. He’s delighted fans and earned critical acclaim while staying true to classic, honest songwriting in his remarkable two-decade career. And now, he’s done it again with the release of his exceptional sixth studio album Soul. Together with legendary music producer David Foster, Seal adds his signature touch to some of the best soul songs ever created. In a stunning performance, Seal evokes an era when music vividly captured emotion and romance. Joined by Foster, as well as a choir and string section, Seal takes on Ann Pebbles’ “I Can’t Stand the Rain,” Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” and Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes’ “If You Don’t Know Me By Now.”