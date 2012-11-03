2012

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

  • Thriller
  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 3rd, 2012

Studio

The Weinstein Company

When the rumored whereabouts of Osama bin Laden are revealed, the CIA readies a team of seasoned U.S. Navy SEALs for the mission of a lifetime. Despite inconclusive evidence that bin Laden is inside the compound, and ignoring the possible ramifications of an unannounced attack on Pakistani soil, the Pentagon orders the attack. The SEAL Team bands together to complete their mission of justice in a riveting final showdown.

Cast

Kathleen RobertsonVivian
William FichtnerGuidry
Robert KnepperLieutenant Commander
Anson MountCherry
Freddy RodríguezTrench
XzibitMule

