A special promo-only VHS video release that contains a 6-song Acoustic performance filmed and recorded live at The Church Studios on October 14th, 1991, as well as the 4 music videos from his first album: "Crazy", "Future Love Paradise", "The Beginning", and "Killer". Track listing; Deep Water (live) Show Me (live) Crazy (live) Wild (live) Whirlpool (live) Violet (live) Crazy Future Love Paradise The Beginning Killer