Sealed Lips

Not Available

Nina turns in a wanted criminal, Carl Weldon, to get the reward and save her ailing mother, who sadly expires before Nina has time to return. Visiting his father in jail, Weldon’s son Victor learns that his father is innocent of the murder for which he has been convicted. Victor rages at the anonymous informer but cannot prove his father’s innocence. A few years later, Nina and Victor accidentally meet, and love blossoms between them. But Nina is racked by guilt. What if Victor learns that it was she who informed on his father?