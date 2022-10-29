Sean Lock: Purple Van Man

Not Available

Purple Van Man, is 8 out of 10 Cats star Sean Lock's fantastic new DVD, recorded in front of a sold out audience at London's Hammersmith Apollo. We all know what white van man thinks about the world we live in but it's time to hear a different voice, the purple van man's voice. Filled with gags, opinions, deft observations and some silly voices, this is Sean Lock doing what he does best, spouting inspired jibber jabber as he crosses the country in his purple van. He will make you laugh like a drunken horse.