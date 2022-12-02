Séance de spiritisme

Not Available

M. Instead, is a spiritualist and decides to invite some friends to a seance. His daughter, Lucy, however, is much more interested in a certain young man, and when papa goes out to send telegrams to his guests she proceeds to entertain her admirer. Unfortunately papa returns with some of his friends, and the young man balances a table on his back while the tablecloth hides him from the view of all. The guests come in, and tea is put on the table. The poor young man under it is in a very uncomfortable position, and sends all the tea-things flying. The ladies shriek, and the men climb on chairs, for they think it is spirits, and Lucy seizes the opportunity to join him under the table. Papa Insteade lifts up the corner of the tablecloth, and reveals the two enjoying themselves. The pair are so obviously in love that he relents, and gives the necessary consent.