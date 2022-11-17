Not Available

Composed of two narrative layers. The first layer includes a visit to the cinema (including a projectionist) and a reflection on their perception and experiencing the projection. The second layer is the projected work, ie film in film. This is based on the structure of the myth: at the beginning we see a tree that seems to refer to the tree (life or knowledge) in Eden. This is followed by a correlation of the images of Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam (1512) and other Renaissance works. The following shots from the Nazi concentration camps, ie the presentation of manifestations of human evil, are then an allegory of the fall of a man who was the result of the original sin in paradise.