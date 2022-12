Not Available

Session at the Tatra Cinema Dariusz Ambroszczyk runs one of the oldest cinemas in Lodz - "Tatry". He is the head of the venue and its only employee, so his duties include selling tickets, admitting audiences, and screening films. Every day, Mr. Dariusz is stubbornly waiting for viewers who seem to have completely forgotten about his cinema, visiting it only occasionally. The man begins to realize that cinema, which is the meaning of his life, is slowly declining.