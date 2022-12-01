Search or type web adress

Not Available

The pages we acquire information derives from our own biometric information, and images multiply, flood and surround as the our gaze goes. That is deepening the polarization of information and the inability to communicate in modern society. The distributed images are unrecognizable, and advertising and news are indistinguishable. News platforms distinguish between the columns of content and the columns of advertising, but you cannot tell what the images in them are. The auto-filling paint tool (bucket tool) creates submerged and isolated areas. The breeding images are mosaic, which is both taboo and blocking. Experience on this path shows the relationship between capital and society in lately period . Here we seem to be self-reliant, but we are never free. By putting the division of gaze in a scene, it revealed its instability and violence through various devices of absolute belief in technology and visual image.