Not Available

The year is 2180 - strontium-90 fallout from a series of nuclear wars has created an underclass of mutants. Outcasts from society, despised by the ‘norms’ and given only the dirtiest and most dangerous jobs, hunting down the criminal scum of the universe, across countless star systems and even across time. Johnny Alpha is one such mutant, working for the Search/Destroy Agency, hunting down criminals for the Galactic Crime Commission, aided by his trusty Viking sidekick, Wulf Sternhammer.