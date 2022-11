Not Available

Gary Locke, the son of Chinese immigrants who became governor of Washington State, is living the American Dream. Martin Bautista and Jeffrey Lim, two Filipino immigrant doctors living in the American heartland, find that being Asian American in a rural town is more challenging &NFi;and&NFi_; rewarding than either could have expected. These are just two profiles that address what it's like to be Asian American in today's ever-changing United States.