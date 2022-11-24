Not Available

Emmy award-winning director Mike Edwards and world-renowned military historian Martin King bring to the screen the Emmy award-winning film “Searching For Augusta”, an unbelievable true story that follows the quest to find out the truth about the incredible life of Augusta Chiwy. Inspiration for the film is taken from the HBO mini-series “Band of Brothers”, and from the New York Times best-selling novel by Steven Ambrose, where a black nurse “Anna” shows up very briefly raising a number of unsolved questions. Who was this person? Why did she appear and then vanish from the pages of history? Is she a myth? The answers may surprise you.