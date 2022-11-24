Prepare yourself for a unique cinematic experience. "Searching For Hell" - world's first feature - length documentary screened and distributed in virtual reality cinema - will take you on a trip where most people do not dare to go. To hell. Five film-making teams embarked on a journey around the world, to tell creative and personal stories of people inhabiting contemporary hells; from the alleged entrance to the abyss of the damned in a distant Russia, American theme-park-like town called Hell, a house converted to a morbid vision of Buddhist underworld in Japan and deadly sulfur lake in Indonesia, to a dark - present day Congo. Visually stunning and provoking documentary "Searching For Hell" leads you through devil's territory and enables you to see what it can be in the modern world.
View Full Cast >