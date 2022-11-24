Not Available

Prepare yourself for a unique cinematic experience. "Searching For Hell" - world's first feature - length documentary screened and distributed in virtual reality cinema - will take you on a trip where most people do not dare to go. To hell. Five film-making teams embarked on a journey around the world, to tell creative and personal stories of people inhabiting contemporary hells; from the alleged entrance to the abyss of the damned in a distant Russia, American theme-park-like town called Hell, a house converted to a morbid vision of Buddhist underworld in Japan and deadly sulfur lake in Indonesia, to a dark - present day Congo. Visually stunning and provoking documentary "Searching For Hell" leads you through devil's territory and enables you to see what it can be in the modern world.