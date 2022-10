Not Available

"Searching for Home, Coming Back From War' is an emotional and unflinching look at returning veterans and their search for the 'home' they left behind, physically, mentally and spiritually. From World War II, Korea and Vietnam to the modern day conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, 'Searching for Home' is a multi-generational chronicle of the men and women who have left home only to return to new and difficult challenges as profoundly changed people.