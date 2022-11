Not Available

Narrated by Peter Bogdanovich, this biography of Orson Welles includes the emotional memoirs of actress Oja Kodar and interviews with Steven Spielberg, James Earl Jones, Jonathan Rosenbaum, Frank Marshall, Paul Mazursky, Henry Jaglom, Gary Graver, and Merv Griffin; it's re-release is even more profound since Welles' unfinished film, The Other Side of the Wind, was completed and released.