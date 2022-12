Not Available

A wry, modern-day parable of religion and politics that plays out in the Indian countryside, Searching for Saraswati travels to Mughalwali village in Haryana - where, it is claimed, the mythical Saraswati river has been found. An understated and hilarious portrait of politicians, priests, and religious devotees all hurrying to get in on what they hope will be a religious and cultural groundswell, no matter what the skeptics say.