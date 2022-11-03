Seashore Frolics

Not Available

Shows a number of young men and women playing leap-frog. The men stoop over and the girls jump upon their backs and are bounced until they fall off. The young men then line up in a row for a novel race. Each man picks up the girl in front of him and run into the surf and back to the beach again. As they reach the water with the girls on their shoulders, the breakers interfere with their progress and they fall head first into the water. Picking the girls up again, they make a dash for the beach, but many become exhausted before reaching the starting point, and let the girls fall. A number of girls are next shown, skylarking on the beach. A camera fiend, seeing a chance for a fine picture, sets up his camera and starts to focus it. The girls spy him, rush up behind the "fiend" and run both him and the camera into the water and give him a ducking. When pulled in by one of the life-guards he presents a pitiable appearance.