Live @ Pinkpop 2012 1. My Donny 2. Diddley Bo 3. You Can't Teach An Old Dog New Tricks 4. Don't Know Why She Love Me But She Do 5. Last Po' Man 6. Walkin' Man 7. Back In the Doghouse 8. That's All 9. Down On The Farm (Live debut) 10. It's A Long Long Way 11. Never Go West 12. Thunderbird