Season is a 1989 Malayalam-language Indian feature film directed Padmarajan, starring Mohanlal and Gavin Packard in lead roles. The film, though a failure at the box office, stands apart because of Padmarajan's story-telling style, unconventional plot and characters, realistic portrayal of drug trade in Kovalam and flawless performance of Mohanlal and is considered now as a cult classic. The story is set in the beautiful locales of Kovalam beach in Kerala and Poojappura Central Prison, Trivandrum. In spite of the film's commercial failure at the time, Season is now considered to be amongst the best revenge thriller classics ever made in Malayalam and Mohanlal's performance in the movie stands apart because of his unconventional style of acting in such a complex plot. The film also showed how narration can be used as a strong tool in storytelling. Many feel that this movie was much ahead of time and if it would have released in late nineties, would have done good business.