The inspiring story of head football coach, Jeremy Williams, who, terminally ill with the ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig's disease) refuses to retire, deciding instead to coach for one last season. Rick Cohen's cameras follow him as his resilient Greenville Patriots high school team battles a tough Region 4 schedule in their quest for the Georgia state championship. A father figure to his underprivileged African-American players, Coach Williams is also a loving husband to his high-school sweetheart, and a loving father to two kids, one who is also stricken with a debilitating disease. Family and faith are the driving inspirations that enable Coach Williams to strive toward the impossible, making it truly a 'Season of a Lifetime.'