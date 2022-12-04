Not Available

Shot at the Chinatown Basketball Tournament in New York City, August 1997 when the video maker stumbled upon by chance. Season of the Boys is about the myth of a "boy-season" that all men have been waiting for, which comes just once and only for a brief moment. The video documents the Asian boys who can jump, or at least pass the ball. Living between Black and White Americans, the yellow boys attempts to negotiate a space for themselves. Mixing unlikely subjects of athletics, voyeuristic desire and poetic expression, Season of the Boys explores how the culture of youth and beauty is constructed and influences us from an intimate viewpoint of the video maker.